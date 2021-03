The weekly challenge required "a compelling photo" using circles. Well, this is not that compelling... but it does have circles. And another thing i liked about this is that it is in color (the dirt is brownish) and it has that look of silhouette circles, but those are the shadows of the little bumps.Not sure if you guessed, they are part of that utilitarian rubber layer in front of pedestrian crossings, to aid the visually impaired persons.Don't forget 5:47 as today is March 15: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44753/world-wide-minute-2021-faq-and-theme