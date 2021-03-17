For the loving memory of...

...my uncle who took that photo. He wanted so much to get that photo of me. And they were teasing me on that trip for the very purpose of getting the pose. Sort of cruel, if you think of it. But I'd say it was worth it. I loved that man. And no, the scenario did not affect me in any way, it did not make me a better or worse person. I just have a cute memory from when I was about 2 years old. This is part of a series of photos taken that day. And I treasure them. I tried recreating one of them last year. Maybe I'll share that one, too.