Woof! Woof!
The original was taken with a bright light from below, and then solarized with the app from the challenge thread.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45160/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-solarize
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Kathy A
ace
This is fabulous and very funny!
June 10th, 2021
