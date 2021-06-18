Previous
The other evening by monikozi
353 / 365

The other evening

The light was too beautiful
18th June 2021

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous rose.
June 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2021  
