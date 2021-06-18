Sign up
353 / 365
The other evening
The light was too beautiful
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
2
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
353
photos
76
followers
92
following
96% complete
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
16th June 2021 9:19pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous rose.
June 18th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2021
