Minimal or not?
I need your feedback: Would you say this qualifies as minimal?
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Tags
minimal-20
Sally Ings
ace
I would say that it could qualify. I like the diagonal created by the trees.
June 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, I am not good at figuring that out ;-)
June 20th, 2021
JackieR
ace
It's not typical to me Moni. If you crop out the foreground grass and keep it pillar box or oblong in shape, it will be less "cluttered'
As it is it's a wonderful landscape, great composition and layers. That sky is lovely
June 20th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot but it isn't what I think is minimalistic
June 20th, 2021
As it is it's a wonderful landscape, great composition and layers. That sky is lovely