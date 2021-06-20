Previous
Minimal or not? by monikozi
Minimal or not?

I need your feedback: Would you say this qualifies as minimal?
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Sally Ings ace
I would say that it could qualify. I like the diagonal created by the trees.
June 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, I am not good at figuring that out ;-)
June 20th, 2021  
JackieR ace
It's not typical to me Moni. If you crop out the foreground grass and keep it pillar box or oblong in shape, it will be less "cluttered'

As it is it's a wonderful landscape, great composition and layers. That sky is lovely
June 20th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot but it isn't what I think is minimalistic
June 20th, 2021  
