It's raining light

This is my 365th photo! Whoop! Whoop!

I chose this one for today's celebration, because it was taken using one of the techniques I learned here: ICM. It is by far my favourite technique. It is not the only thing I learned here. I am so grateful for finding this community and being a part of it. Being here made life and the world, for me, a better place to be.

I will also tag this for the tag challenge, but I leave it at the host's will to consider it or not. My tags were: leaves + camera + outdoors. It is true that the leaves are not easily distinguished, and the camera is not featured in the photo as separate object (but I did take the photo with the camera :D ). In my mind, the in-camera-movement technique includes the camera.