Out of focus by monikozi
Photo 371

Out of focus

Another attempt to combine the elementary theme with the out of focus theme. Calcium is my birth day element.
The idea to associate a chemical element to some number in one's life came to me from an essay by Dr. Oliver Sacks included in the volume 'Gratitude'. He associated his age with various elements, and he was clever enough to know the characteristics of the elements in detail and made clever associations to his age. But it is a nice exercise.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Yao RL
This is a clever shot for the challenge.
July 6th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Thank you, @yaorenliu
i just realised that the bottle says '20 tablets'. 20 is the atomic number of calcium and my birth day (that is how I linked to the element). And that is purely coincidence. I did not plan that at all. :D
July 6th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Never heard of this idea though I come from a family of research chemists!
July 6th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@casablanca In highschool, I studied chemistry and I wanted to pursue a career in the field, but I sucked at physics. Yet I was equally surprised at the idea when I read about it.
July 6th, 2021  
