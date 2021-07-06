Out of focus

Another attempt to combine the elementary theme with the out of focus theme. Calcium is my birth day element.

The idea to associate a chemical element to some number in one's life came to me from an essay by Dr. Oliver Sacks included in the volume 'Gratitude'. He associated his age with various elements, and he was clever enough to know the characteristics of the elements in detail and made clever associations to his age. But it is a nice exercise.