Welcome rain by monikozi
Photo 386

Welcome rain

Yesterday night it finally rained, heavily, and the air cooled down a little. In the morning, this looked so interesting with its white spots and water beads. It is some sort or cactus, and this is only the top new part of it.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
they look wonderful on these spiky leaves.
July 21st, 2021  
