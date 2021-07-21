Sign up
Photo 386
Welcome rain
Yesterday night it finally rained, heavily, and the air cooled down a little. In the morning, this looked so interesting with its white spots and water beads. It is some sort or cactus, and this is only the top new part of it.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
moni kozi
Diana
ace
they look wonderful on these spiky leaves.
July 21st, 2021
