Photo 388
Not quite
what I wanted. I attempted a top view of that Eve's needle cactus, but it is harder than I thought. I wanted a shallow dof, and I used it. But the effect is not quite what I had in mind. And the framing is also offset. But I'll settle for this.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
20th July 2021 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I think it is lovely, the mind sometimes plays tricks on us ;-)
July 23rd, 2021
