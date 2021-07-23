Previous
Next
Not quite by monikozi
Photo 388

Not quite

what I wanted. I attempted a top view of that Eve's needle cactus, but it is harder than I thought. I wanted a shallow dof, and I used it. But the effect is not quite what I had in mind. And the framing is also offset. But I'll settle for this.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I think it is lovely, the mind sometimes plays tricks on us ;-)
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise