Previous
Next
New LP release: Corageous Patience by monikozi
Photo 389

New LP release: Corageous Patience

Artist: the dunes
Quote: 'Good ideas are not adopted automatically. They must be driven into practice with courageous patience.' Hyman Rickover (1900 - 1986) US (Polish-born) admiral 
Chris has extended the album cover challenge for all of us lazy or forgetful dudes and dudettes. Please consider joining:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45342/album-cover-challenge-extended-to-july-29
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise