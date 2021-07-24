Sign up
Photo 389
New LP release: Corageous Patience
Artist: the dunes
Quote: 'Good ideas are not adopted automatically. They must be driven into practice with courageous patience.' Hyman Rickover (1900 - 1986) US (Polish-born) admiral
Chris has extended the album cover challenge for all of us lazy or forgetful dudes and dudettes. Please consider joining:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45342/album-cover-challenge-extended-to-july-29
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
0
0
Tags
albumcoverchallenge127
