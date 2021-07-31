Previous
Next
Hanging by a thread by monikozi
Photo 396

Hanging by a thread

I found this roll of rusty barbed wire somewhere beneath some bushes. And I wanted to see what I can come up with. I love the contrast of the rough wire and the thin spider thread.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise