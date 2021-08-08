Sign up
Photo 404
Cherry tomatoes
growing like crazy. I loved the light yesterday afternoon on this bunch. I used a preset on my camera - soft focus - and got this effect I like so much in some of the photos from our friend Mags
@marlboromaam
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
404
photos
81
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
7th August 2021 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
