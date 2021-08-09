Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 405
Shadow
I liked how the shadow of the plant was projected on the curtain in the afternoon light. I left the camera on the monochrome setting, and these moments pass so quick that i didn't even bother to change the setting. And i am glad.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
405
photos
81
followers
102
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
7th August 2021 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, so much contrast and detail on those spikey leaves.
August 9th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shadow
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close