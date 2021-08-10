Sign up
Photo 406
Courgette / squash / zucchini
My mom was given some seeds she did not want or need or ask for. But she thought it was a pity to throw them away. So she planted them in a farther spot in the garden. And now the plant wants to migrate to the neighbouring thicket.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
0
7
7
1
365
E-PL9
7th August 2021 5:17pm
JackieR
ace
It knew it wasn't wanted!!
August 10th, 2021
