Courgette / squash / zucchini

My mom was given some seeds she did not want or need or ask for. But she thought it was a pity to throw them away. So she planted them in a farther spot in the garden. And now the plant wants to migrate to the neighbouring thicket.
JackieR ace
It knew it wasn't wanted!!
August 10th, 2021  
