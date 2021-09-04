Previous
The blue house with the green door by monikozi
The blue house with the green door

I revisited this house which I have presented to you in pieces, so far. The day time was not the best, as the sun was still lingering on the roof.
I love this, such an amazing and quaint looking house. That building style sure is something else, reminds me of Nepal. Wish you could show us the inside ;-)
September 4th, 2021  
Yao RL
Very interesting design, I wonder if it is in Romania style?
September 4th, 2021  
