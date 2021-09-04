Sign up
Photo 431
The blue house with the green door
I revisited this house which I have presented to you in pieces, so far. The day time was not the best, as the sun was still lingering on the roof.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
2
1
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st September 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
Diana
ace
I love this, such an amazing and quaint looking house. That building style sure is something else, reminds me of Nepal. Wish you could show us the inside ;-)
September 4th, 2021
Yao RL
Very interesting design, I wonder if it is in Romania style?
September 4th, 2021
