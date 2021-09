Some more reflections

I watched a SkillShare class on how to photograph reflections, as inspired by women photographers: Lisette Model, Vivian Maier, Sally Mann, and Helen Levitt. Yesterday's post was also derived from that class.

This one is taken on the same day as the sunglasses shot. This shows some architecture on the main street in my town, with a dog patiently waiting for the master, some clothes in a shop window and the camera. :D