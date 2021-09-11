Previous
For the tag challenge, I got insect + monochrome. I found this bug on a rose, but no matter how much I tried, monochome did just not work for it. I changed metering, I changed shooting modes in the camera, but monochome just doesn't work. Soooo... colours it remains.
My mom says this is a sort of firefly. I don't know.
This critter (or a family member) spent its summer in our rose blooms. When I got the tags, I said: I'll go search the roses for this emerald bug. What are the chances? When I found it I thought: what did I have for breakfast to be this lucky?
There was also a dragonfly, very rarely seen around. Really... what were the chances?
For a shot taken with the kit lens, zoomed at 25mm, I am overwhelmed.
