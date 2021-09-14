Yesterday afternoon I saw Bruni's @bruni post http://365project.org/bruni/365/2021-09-13 and I was inspired to go out and shoot these birdfeeders I knew.
A while ago, while I didn't 'know' Bruni, on one of the tag challenges I got 'pics-by-bruni'. I think it was then when I connected with Bruni :D Of course I can not take pics by Bruni, but I can take pics inspired by Bruni. Do you agree?
Here, I used an in-camera pinhole mode. There are about 7 such birdfeeders in that area, all set up by a local, with whom I even spoke (the man thought I was messing with his roses :D )