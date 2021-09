Dahlia in colours

Diana and Debbie wanted to see the colours of this dahlia. The blossom from a couple of days ago ended up in a bouquet. So here are its siblings. What would you call that colour? Is that 'crimson'?

I also used the in-camera pinhole effect, to add some vignette, as Richard suggested. In this case, the flowers are quite contrasting from the background, by colour. But the vignette is equally efficient and aesthetic.