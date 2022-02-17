Sign up
Photo 587
turquoise reflection
the clouds were fantastic that evening and this reflection caught my eye. i could not decide which i like better: turqouise or blue?
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
650
photos
98
followers
102
following
160% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
13th February 2022 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
I like the turquoise but then I am naturally drawn to strong colour
February 17th, 2022
