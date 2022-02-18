Previous
selective blues by monikozi
Photo 588

selective blues

I went out yesterday in search of blues. And I stood there by the street corner and waited for one blue car. go figure the luck...
18th February 2022

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Well done, the man is even wearing a blue jacket!
February 18th, 2022  
