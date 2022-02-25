Previous
Next
You're doing it wrong by monikozi
Photo 595

You're doing it wrong

The ball is behind...:D
I just loved how this action shot turned out. The ball was suddenly on another trajectory, yet most of the people in the shot are running in the opposite direction. This is taken handheld and posted sooc.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so funny, probably blinded by the light ;-) Great action shot.
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise