Photo 595
You're doing it wrong
The ball is behind...:D
I just loved how this action shot turned out. The ball was suddenly on another trajectory, yet most of the people in the shot are running in the opposite direction. This is taken handheld and posted sooc.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
sportsaction6
Diana
ace
This is so funny, probably blinded by the light ;-) Great action shot.
February 25th, 2022
