Photo 602
Grey eyes
did you know they have grey eyes? I did not... until I took this shot with my new telephoto lens - ahem! ahem!
Oh yes: photo number 666 😈
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
3
1
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
666
photos
99
followers
103
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
24th February 2022 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Jackdaws are one of my fave birds, along with all corvids. No I didn't know, nice one.
March 4th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I had no idea! Nice clear photo! What is your new lens?
March 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@ingrid01
It is Panasonic 45-150mm F4-5.6 Lumix G
March 4th, 2022
