Shooting in stealthy mode

This was my initial choice for the tag challenge. But then I changed my mind. I'm tagging this for the street challenge. I really like how colourful this image is. And the zoom of that new lens allows shooting in stealthy mode... yummy...
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
JackieR ace
What a glorious colourful candid street scene.the colours of her jacket and the awnings and bus shelter advertisement make a perfect and pleasing palatte
March 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
love those daffodils!
March 8th, 2022  
