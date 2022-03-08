Sign up
Photo 606
Shooting in stealthy mode
This was my initial choice for the tag challenge. But then I changed my mind. I'm tagging this for the street challenge. I really like how colourful this image is. And the zoom of that new lens allows shooting in stealthy mode... yummy...
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
5th March 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-89
JackieR
ace
What a glorious colourful candid street scene.the colours of her jacket and the awnings and bus shelter advertisement make a perfect and pleasing palatte
March 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love those daffodils!
March 8th, 2022
