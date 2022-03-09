Previous
Lights in my town by monikozi
Photo 607

Lights in my town

I live next to the local stadium which is being rebuilt. This humongous crane is on premise. You can see part of the metallic structure of the stadium. This is taken on a snowy evening, handheld.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
