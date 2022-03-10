Sign up
Photo 608
Hand mug
This is my son's mug with the handle shaped as a hand. When you hold it, it feels like shaking hands. Herzlichen Glückwunsch! (=Cheers!) is written on it.
The shot was inspired by Corinne's door handle
https://365project.org/cocobella/the-7th/2022-03-09
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
5
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
10th March 2022 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@cocobella
Corinne, here's the mug.
March 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Unusual! Looks difficult to use?
March 10th, 2022
Ethel
ace
Well posed and photographed
March 10th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Love it!
March 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Actually no. It is a bit unusual, but not difficult.
March 10th, 2022
