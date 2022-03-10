Previous
Hand mug by monikozi
Photo 608

Hand mug

This is my son's mug with the handle shaped as a hand. When you hold it, it feels like shaking hands. Herzlichen Glückwunsch! (=Cheers!) is written on it.
The shot was inspired by Corinne's door handle https://365project.org/cocobella/the-7th/2022-03-09
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
moni kozi ace
@cocobella Corinne, here's the mug.
March 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Unusual! Looks difficult to use?
March 10th, 2022  
Ethel ace
Well posed and photographed
March 10th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Love it!
March 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Actually no. It is a bit unusual, but not difficult.
March 10th, 2022  
