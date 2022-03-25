Sign up
Photo 623
Thermal lining
The reverse of a sports attire has these metallic dots. Apparently they should have a thermal effect, by reflecting the heat of the body. What I can tell you, they are darn chilly when you first put it on.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
706
photos
104
followers
102
following
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
Diana
ace
Great shot and interesting info. Fortunately we do not need it here ;-)
March 25th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Lovely pink and great abstract. No need for that where I live... But your comment made me smile :)
March 25th, 2022
