Thermal lining by monikozi
Photo 623

Thermal lining

The reverse of a sports attire has these metallic dots. Apparently they should have a thermal effect, by reflecting the heat of the body. What I can tell you, they are darn chilly when you first put it on.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Great shot and interesting info. Fortunately we do not need it here ;-)
March 25th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Lovely pink and great abstract. No need for that where I live... But your comment made me smile :)
March 25th, 2022  
