Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 624
Runnin' Blue
All right, look at my shoes
Not quite the walkin' blues
Don't fight - too much to lose
Can't fight the runnin' blue
https://youtu.be/fWXiz99zWAI
Well... if one acknowledges what I do as running, and turquoise as blue, it would be a match for this song title...
A detail from my jogging shoes.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
708
photos
104
followers
102
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Latest from all albums
81
621
622
82
83
623
84
624
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
26th March 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-84
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close