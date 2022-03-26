Previous
Runnin' Blue by monikozi
Photo 624

Runnin' Blue

All right, look at my shoes
Not quite the walkin' blues
Don't fight - too much to lose
Can't fight the runnin' blue

https://youtu.be/fWXiz99zWAI

Well... if one acknowledges what I do as running, and turquoise as blue, it would be a match for this song title...

A detail from my jogging shoes.
26th March 2022

