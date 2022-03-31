Previous
Reading March by monikozi
Reading March

haha... glorious pun!
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Irving Washington - I'm not really sure I'll read some more of his stories. Maybe I shall...
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson. I'll only say that I picked it up as a thriller. Too bad this is the second and last title available in the local library.
Acceptable Risk by Robin Cook. I wonder if the author is a man or a woman. Nice light read. I might get some other volumes off the library shelf.
Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn. My search term was 'Dunn' - I was looking for a drawing course. And I remember a recommendation for this one here on 365. Thanks. I read that it is translated into French, Italian, and German. Writing this requires some capabilities. But to embark on translating it... that's insane.
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. The notes on the pages are proof I read this before. I could have sworn I did not.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Kathy A ace
Interesting collection. Robin Cook is a man, Ive read quite a few of his books. I love the title "Ella Minnow Pea" - it really made me laugh
March 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@kjarn Is there a meaning in that title "Ella Minnow Pea"? Why did it make you laugh? I do expect it to have a meaning, because the book is of that kind. But I guess my English fails me at this.
March 31st, 2022  
Yao RL ace
I need a book that is sooooo boring so can put me into sleep.
March 31st, 2022  
