Reading March

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Irving Washington - I'm not really sure I'll read some more of his stories. Maybe I shall...

Life After Life by Kate Atkinson. I'll only say that I picked it up as a thriller. Too bad this is the second and last title available in the local library.

Acceptable Risk by Robin Cook. I wonder if the author is a man or a woman. Nice light read. I might get some other volumes off the library shelf.

Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn. My search term was 'Dunn' - I was looking for a drawing course. And I remember a recommendation for this one here on 365. Thanks. I read that it is translated into French, Italian, and German. Writing this requires some capabilities. But to embark on translating it... that's insane.

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. The notes on the pages are proof I read this before. I could have sworn I did not.