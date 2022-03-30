Sign up
Photo 628
The pair
I've seen so many gorgeous photos of pairs of ducks. But I couldn't resist the smirk on this guy's beak... Such a cheeky look.
And I just love the bluish green on the male's head. I used to colour my hair like that.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Lesley
ace
You’ve caught that gorgeous green sheen so perfectly.
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful iridescent colours on his head.
March 30th, 2022
