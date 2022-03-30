Previous
The pair by monikozi
The pair

I've seen so many gorgeous photos of pairs of ducks. But I couldn't resist the smirk on this guy's beak... Such a cheeky look.
And I just love the bluish green on the male's head. I used to colour my hair like that.
moni kozi

Lesley ace
You’ve caught that gorgeous green sheen so perfectly.
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful iridescent colours on his head.
March 30th, 2022  
