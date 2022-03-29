Previous
Next
Blue is my happy colour by monikozi
Photo 627

Blue is my happy colour

You were saying, Diana, about the hair... ? it's not grey, it's silver and wise. ;)
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of you and your statement Moni. If I had your haircolour I would be very happy 😊
March 29th, 2022  
borof
This is a quality selfie you're used to taking. You look good in blue. Maybe if you didn't look so stiffly ahead but turned your head a bit towards the viewer, I would like it even better.
March 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous selfie
March 29th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Silver and blue......classy classic!
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise