Photo 627
Blue is my happy colour
You were saying, Diana, about the hair... ? it's not grey, it's silver and wise. ;)
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
4
0
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of you and your statement Moni. If I had your haircolour I would be very happy 😊
March 29th, 2022
borof
This is a quality selfie you're used to taking. You look good in blue. Maybe if you didn't look so stiffly ahead but turned your head a bit towards the viewer, I would like it even better.
March 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous selfie
March 29th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Silver and blue......classy classic!
March 29th, 2022
