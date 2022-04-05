Sign up
Photo 634
Menacing
That is the cover of the new stadium being rebuilt next to my house. I like the menacing clouds lit from the side by the setting sun.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
4th April 2022 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
