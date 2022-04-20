Previous
Same dull day by monikozi
Photo 648

Same dull day

Some more lines leading to nothing. :D But it really was a dull cold wet day. And very few people went out. However, I loved that fresh green.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

Christina
Great symmetry tho!
April 20th, 2022  
