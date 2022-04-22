Sign up
Photo 650
Leading lines
My favourite chocolates are those filled with liquor. If it's Irish cream, the better.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
761
photos
104
followers
102
following
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
21st April 2022 10:10am
Tags
fiveplustwo-sweettooth
Annie D
ace
hahaha very clever
April 22nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
One at a time too?!
April 22nd, 2022
