Books of April

The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi - the interesting concept makes it worth borrowing from the library, but don't spend your money on it.

Historia del Rey Transparente by Rosa Montero - I was unable to find an official English translation, so here is the original title. I have no clue what the story of the king has to do with the plot of the book. But apart from that, it is a nice book.

Six Years by Harlan Coben. Good one, except the partly cheap Hollywood happy end.