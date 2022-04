We've got leek, baby!

I planted these seeds a while ago and due to bad weather there was no sign of any life from it. And this morning: ta-daaa!!!!

We haven't planted any leek for quite a while, as there has been a worm in our soil, attacking it. And this year, we decided to give it a go. There's no other way to see if that worm is still present.

Woohoooo!!! We've got leek!!!!!!



Honestly, there's nothing much about this photo. It's just my joy at seeing the green sprouting.