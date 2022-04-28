Sign up
Photo 655
Waiting For The Sun
It's been raining cats and dogs here in the last days. These chairs are waiting for the sun to shine on them once again.
Don't forget to join the b&w challenge with the theme FURNITURE
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46421/black-and-white-70-furniture
I am also tagging this for the next songtitle challenge, in case the time frame for the photos will include today.
Here's the original
https://youtu.be/VUI-ELCdjxo
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
770
photos
104
followers
102
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
28th April 2022 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-70
,
songtitle-85
