Violet by monikozi
Violet

I'll start looking for the treasure, as I reached the end of the rainbow. Hopefully I'm at the right end.
12th June 2022

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Walks @ 7
Delicate, like the drops
June 12th, 2022  
Diana
Beautifully captured with the droplets.
June 12th, 2022  
