Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 701
Tried my hand
at high contrast
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
834
photos
106
followers
92
following
192% complete
View this month »
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Latest from all albums
130
698
131
699
132
700
701
133
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
8th June 2022 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You sure got a fabulous shot, love the focus and clarity of the stamens. It looks wonderful on black!
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close