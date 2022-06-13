Previous
Next
Tried my hand by monikozi
Photo 701

Tried my hand

at high contrast
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You sure got a fabulous shot, love the focus and clarity of the stamens. It looks wonderful on black!
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise