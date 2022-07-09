Sign up
Photo 726
Sneaky portraiture 5
Photographing the photographer
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
720
721
138
722
723
724
725
726
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
4th July 2022 4:52pm
Tags
technique126
Diana
ace
You really are becoming quite the paparazzi Moni! What a nifty shirt the photographer is wearing. Love the dof andall those flags too.
I see he has his lens hood on the other way round, I was told never to shoot like that ?
July 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great portrait. Interesting holding position of the camera.
July 9th, 2022
