Sneaky portraiture 5 by monikozi
Photo 726

Sneaky portraiture 5

Photographing the photographer
9th July 2022

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

Diana ace
You really are becoming quite the paparazzi Moni! What a nifty shirt the photographer is wearing. Love the dof andall those flags too.
I see he has his lens hood on the other way round, I was told never to shoot like that ?
July 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait. Interesting holding position of the camera.
July 9th, 2022  
