Photo 747
Terracotta and blue
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
894
photos
106
followers
92
following
204% complete
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
742
146
147
743
744
745
746
747
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
27th July 2022 1:52pm
Susan Wakely
ace
I just love a beautiful rooftops and these certainly are beautiful.
July 30th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2022
