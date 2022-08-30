Previous
Barbecue in the countryside by monikozi
Barbecue in the countryside

Under the canopy of the vines
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Oh I love this and would love to be there! So many doodies on the table and such a lovely setting.
August 30th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Love this, almost looks like an impessionist painting with the food, people in hats and dappled light.
August 30th, 2022  
