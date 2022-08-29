Previous
Next
Extraterrestrial plant by monikozi
Photo 769

Extraterrestrial plant

This is called the sheriff's star. It is a plant we just can't get rid of. It thrives in its pot. Earlier this year, some cold weather got it and it grew some strange pods. One of them burst this morning and it is filled with presumably seeds.
You can see a detail of the pods in my other album. https://365project.org/monikozi/~-,-~/2022-08-29
Here is the "blossom" of this plant: https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2020-10-04
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gteat shot of this amazing plant, I love the star!
August 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
My grandmother had one of these. She called it a starfish cactus. The bloom stinks to attract flies to pollinate it. They are very unique to me. =)
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise