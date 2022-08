Extraterrestrial plant

This is called the sheriff's star. It is a plant we just can't get rid of. It thrives in its pot. Earlier this year, some cold weather got it and it grew some strange pods. One of them burst this morning and it is filled with presumably seeds.You can see a detail of the pods in my other album. https://365project.org/monikozi/~-,-~/2022-08-29 Here is the "blossom" of this plant: https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2020-10-04