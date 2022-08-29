Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 769
Extraterrestrial plant
This is called the sheriff's star. It is a plant we just can't get rid of. It thrives in its pot. Earlier this year, some cold weather got it and it grew some strange pods. One of them burst this morning and it is filled with presumably seeds.
You can see a detail of the pods in my other album.
https://365project.org/monikozi/~-,-~/2022-08-29
Here is the "blossom" of this plant:
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2020-10-04
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Taken
29th August 2022 10:54am
Diana
ace
Gteat shot of this amazing plant, I love the star!
August 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
My grandmother had one of these. She called it a starfish cactus. The bloom stinks to attract flies to pollinate it. They are very unique to me. =)
August 29th, 2022
