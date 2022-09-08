Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 779
Watching you
Would you say this complies with the rule of thirds?
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
933
photos
103
followers
93
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
152
775
776
777
153
778
779
154
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd September 2022 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Diana
ace
Great title and lovely almost heart shaped opening in the clouds.
September 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close