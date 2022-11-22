I couldn't believe it

when I realised that I've been wanting this for over 2 years now. 365 is there to help this poor memory we rely on so wrongly.

I watched the price of this camera for over 2 years now. Back then, I decided that it was unreasonable for me to spend a month's income on it. So I set a threshold and waited for the price to go down, and in the meantime I've been saving a bit. It was not an emergency.

It is an OM-D5 Mark III. It cost around EUR 600 (today's rough conversion). When I started watching its price, full price at the conversion rate of that time, it cost about EUR 1300. (count in the inflation in these past 2 years).

A couple of weeks ago, the price went even lower than the mental threshold I have set. And there I sat, wondering if I should spend all that money or not. It is obvious what I decided. Not that I needed it, but I really wanted it.

Oh my! I'm so boring with all these details...