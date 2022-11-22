Previous
I couldn't believe it by monikozi
Photo 836

I couldn't believe it

when I realised that I've been wanting this for over 2 years now. 365 is there to help this poor memory we rely on so wrongly.
I watched the price of this camera for over 2 years now. Back then, I decided that it was unreasonable for me to spend a month's income on it. So I set a threshold and waited for the price to go down, and in the meantime I've been saving a bit. It was not an emergency.
It is an OM-D5 Mark III. It cost around EUR 600 (today's rough conversion). When I started watching its price, full price at the conversion rate of that time, it cost about EUR 1300. (count in the inflation in these past 2 years).
A couple of weeks ago, the price went even lower than the mental threshold I have set. And there I sat, wondering if I should spend all that money or not. It is obvious what I decided. Not that I needed it, but I really wanted it.
Oh my! I'm so boring with all these details...
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Latest from all albums

JackieR ace
Verrrry niiiice, congratulations on your new toy
November 22nd, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Happy new camera day! That feeling "I don't need that camera but I want it" is one I'm battling almost every day :-)

Nice still life too!
November 22nd, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
How wonderful to have a new toy to play and treat yourself with. Enjoy experimenting and testing out the ability of the camera.
November 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Congratulations, your patience paid off and Christmas came early! Wishing you happy shooting with your wonderful new toy :-)
November 22nd, 2022  
