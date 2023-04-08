Previous
I like this portrait by monikozi
I like this portrait

If i straighten the frame, the hat gets cut off and the hat is more important here than the vertical :)
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

moni kozi

Kathy A ace
I like it too
April 8th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
I like it a lot. It is like someone before the cellphone age but has a cellphone in his hand.
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love it, he has such a determined look on his face! If you have PS Moni there is a way to avoid cutting the hat off with the crop tool and content aware selected. I really like it this way though.
April 8th, 2023  
