Photo 962
I like this portrait
If i straighten the frame, the hat gets cut off and the hat is more important here than the vertical :)
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Kathy A
ace
I like it too
April 8th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
I like it a lot. It is like someone before the cellphone age but has a cellphone in his hand.
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love it, he has such a determined look on his face! If you have PS Moni there is a way to avoid cutting the hat off with the crop tool and content aware selected. I really like it this way though.
April 8th, 2023
