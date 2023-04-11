Sign up
Photo 965
Three more women
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
4
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1168
photos
107
followers
97
following
264% complete
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
borof
ace
A nice triptych with pretty ladies.I like the way the outermost figures are facing towards the centre of the picture and the middle one is facing forward with her head raised.
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
I can only echo the above, great triptych and lovely weather by the looks of it.
April 11th, 2023
kali
ace
scarves and coat weather, just like here
April 11th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Another interesting street shot. Quite different than the three ladies in yesterday’s shot.
April 11th, 2023
