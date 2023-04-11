Previous
Next
Three more women by monikozi
Photo 965

Three more women

11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

borof ace
A nice triptych with pretty ladies.I like the way the outermost figures are facing towards the centre of the picture and the middle one is facing forward with her head raised.
April 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
I can only echo the above, great triptych and lovely weather by the looks of it.
April 11th, 2023  
kali ace
scarves and coat weather, just like here
April 11th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Another interesting street shot. Quite different than the three ladies in yesterday’s shot.
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise