Previous
Photo 1039
Lemon and flavour for world watercolour month
When the prompt is lemon, you make a lemonade. Add some mint flavour for the fun of it.
Of course I used reference photos.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
4
3
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
wwcm-2023
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, I would buy it for my kitchen!
July 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful and I agree with Diana. =)
July 7th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Beautifully done.
July 7th, 2023
summerfield
ace
magnifique! aces!
July 7th, 2023
