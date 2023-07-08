Previous
Lemon and flavour for world watercolour month by monikozi
Photo 1039

Lemon and flavour for world watercolour month

When the prompt is lemon, you make a lemonade. Add some mint flavour for the fun of it.
Of course I used reference photos.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, I would buy it for my kitchen!
July 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful and I agree with Diana. =)
July 7th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
Beautifully done.
July 7th, 2023  
summerfield ace
magnifique! aces!
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise