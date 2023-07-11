Previous
School grade pan watercolours by monikozi
Photo 1041

School grade pan watercolours

are not so bad, after all
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
Susan Wakely ace
A great illustration of the three words.
July 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely! I like the 3D-ness of your nuts and bolts too
July 11th, 2023  
