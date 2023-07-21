Previous
Sunny Adamski by monikozi
Photo 1047

Sunny Adamski

This one was staring at me in the morning light
Double exposure in Snapseed, using an ICM shot and a sharp shot of the same subject
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning image and wonderful focus, love the swirl too.
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise